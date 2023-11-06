Chronicles Of Victory: November 6, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 41st day of the Second Karabakh War :

- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border with Azerbaijan.

- Armenian troops were forced to retreat , suffering losses.

- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district.

- An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.

- Armenian armed forces fled , abandoning their positions in the direction of Gubadli.

- Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized .

- Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in Goyarkh village was released.

- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district by using artillery.

- Video of liberated villages of Fuzuli district was released.

- Video of shelling on the combat positions of Armenian armed forces was released.