Chronicles Of Victory: November 6, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 41st day of the Second Karabakh
War :
- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border with
Azerbaijan.
- Armenian troops were forced to retreat , suffering losses.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district.
- An Armenian ammunition depot exploded near Khankandi city.
- Armenian armed forces fled , abandoning their positions in the
direction of Gubadli.
- Armenian military units in Aghdara were neutralized .
- Video of the destruction of Armenian mortars in
Goyarkh village was released.
- Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Tartar district by
using artillery.
- Video of liberated villages of Fuzuli district
was released.
- Video of shelling on the combat positions of
Armenian armed forces was released.
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107376691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.