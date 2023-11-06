(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) --



1956 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree banning export of rice, flour and sugar for 15 days after an increase in food prices following closure of Suez Canal because of the aggressioin on Egypt.

1978 -- Sinbad the Sailor was the first play for children performed in State of Kuwait. The play, written by Mahfoudh Abdulrahman and directed by Mansour Al-Mansour, starred Mohammad Al-Surayye, Istiqlal Ahmad, Khaled Al-Obaid and Abdulrahman Al-Aql.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah personally extinguished the last oil well fire. State of Kuwait succeeded in extinguishing 727 oil wells' fire that were torched by retreating Iraqi forces. Teams from Kuwait and 10 countries put off the blazes in 240 days.

2006 -- Kuwait National Assembly, or parliament, passed a bill obliging shareholding and closed companies to contribute one percent of their net profits to state's budget.

2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Government Performance Follow-Up Agency (GPF) with a mandate of improving performance of ministries and government agencies. The Agency would be supervised by the Prime Minister.

2012 -- Governor of Capital Governorate Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Sabah opened Kuwait Road in Bisceglie, Italy, the first road in the European continent with a Kuwaiti name.

2018 -- Heavy rain hit Kuwait, paralyzing traffic and forcing shutdown of all public institutions nationwide.

2021 -- Kuwait Triathlon Club won 10 medals: three gold, four silver and three bronze, in an international championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (end)

bs













MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107376684