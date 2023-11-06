UN Report Reveals Alarming Death Figures In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- A recent United Nations report has shed light on the escalating human tragedy in the Gaza Strip.Since the 7th of October, the number of deaths has reached a staggering 9,770, with 4,008 of these being children and 2,550 women. This grim statistic translates to a heartbreaking reality where an average of 134 children in Gaza lose their lives every single day.The UN's Humanitarian Affairs Office has reported that, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health, an additional 2,260 individuals are missing in the region, including 1,270 children. These numbers reflect the deep human cost that continues to mount in the ongoing conflict.