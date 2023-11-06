Unseasonably Warm Weather Expected For Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing unseasonably warm weather on Monday, with temperatures exceeding the average for this time of year by approximately 4-5 degrees Celsius.In its daily forecast, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) indicated that the weather will remain moderately warm in most regions, while it will be relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Additionally, some cloud cover is expected at medium and high altitudes in the southern and eastern parts of the kingdom. Wind conditions are anticipated to be moderate, blowing from the northwest.The weather conditions will persist into Tuesday, so most regions will expect moderate temperatures, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively hot conditions. Winds will remain moderate, coming from the northwest.As the week progresses, similar weather patterns are expected. On Wednesday, the weather will maintain its moderate temperatures in most areas, and Thursday will bring more of the same, with mild temperatures forecast for most regions.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 28 C and minimum temperatures of 14 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 26 C and lows of 12 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 25 C to lows of 13 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 34 C and cooler lows of 22 C.