India And Korea Forge Stronger Cultural And Educational Bonds Through Mou

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 21st Oct, 2023: In a significant step towards enhancing cultural and educational relations, an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was officially signed between AAFT University and Vision University College of Jeonju, South Korea. This landmark agreement was facilitated through the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum, in collaboration with Vivek Sharma of CALCE – the Centre for Art, Language, and Cultural Exchange.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Chancellor of AAFT University, warmly welcomed the distinguished Korean delegation to Marwah Film City in Noida, India. During their visit, he provided them with a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art facilities available at the renowned film city.



The MOU was signed by Heo Jeong Won, representing the office of International Affairs at Vision College of Jeonju, South Korea, and Jason Lee Sang Rok of the International Exchange Center. The document was formally counter-signed by Vivek Sharma of CALCE and Dr. Sandeep Marwah of AAFT, reaffirming the commitment of both institutions to this exciting new partnership.



This ground-breaking collaboration is poised to significantly boost cultural and educational exchanges between India and South Korea. The joint efforts will focus on developing and promoting educational and cultural relations through a myriad of activities and initiatives. These activities will not only foster a deeper understanding of each other's cultures but also create opportunities for academic growth and knowledge sharing.



The event marking this historic occasion received wide media coverage, with MSTV, Radio Noida, and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation Korea, represented by Kim Myung Kyoon, capturing the momentous event. The MOU signing ceremony was a testament to the commitment of both institutions to furthering bilateral relations through education and cultural exchange.



This agreement is expected to lay the foundation for a thriving partnership between AAFT University and Vision University College, with far-reaching implications for cultural and educational diplomacy between India and South Korea.



