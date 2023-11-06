               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Civilians Injured In Russia's Overnight Attack On Odesa


11/6/2023 12:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people received shrapnel injuries as Russian invaders attacked the city of Odesa on the evening of November 5, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Five people were injured in the overnight attack by Russian occupiers on Odesa. They were diagnosed with shrapnel injuries,” Kiper wrote.

Those injured were taken to hospital and are being provided with necessary medical aid.

Some tram routes were changed due to the damage caused to the city ingfrastructure.

A reminder that, on the evening of November 5, 2023, enemy drones attacked the city of Odesa. Air defense systems activated, and explosions were heard in the city.

