Sumy Region's Border Areas Come Under Enemy Fire 23 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 5, 2023, Russian troops shelled seven communities in the Sumy region's border areas 23 times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Eighty-five explosions were recorded. The [enemy] shelling affected such communities as Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda and Esman,” the report states.

In particular, Russian invaders struck the Myropillia community with mortars, having caused 10 explosions. Another six mortar bombs were fired at the Esman community.

Five explosions were heard in the Krasnopillia community, as Russians opened fire with the SPG-9 recoilless gun.

The enemy attacked the Seredyna-Buda community with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Nine explosions were recorded there.

The rest of communities suffered from Russian combined attacks. The Bilopillia community was struck by enemy MLRS, mortars and artillery (eight, four and five explosions accordingly).

The Shalyhyne community came under enemy artillery and mortar fire (11 and three explosions accordingly).

The Yunakivka community was attacked by Russian mortars and AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers (10 and two explosions accordingly). Additionally, Russian invaders launched artillery strikes (eight explosions) and MLRS attacks (four explosions).

Photo: illustrative, North Operational Command