Egypt Authorised Entry Of Turkish Ships Carrying Medical Aid For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Egypt has approved the entry of Turkish ships carrying medical
aid for Gaza, Azernews reports.
Egypt has given the green light for Turkish ships carrying
medical aid for Gaza to enter its seaports, the Turkish Health
Ministry said. Ankara intends to transport Palestinians in dire
need of medical care to them.
