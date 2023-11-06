               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Egypt Authorised Entry Of Turkish Ships Carrying Medical Aid For Gaza Strip


11/6/2023 12:16:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Egypt has approved the entry of Turkish ships carrying medical aid for Gaza, Azernews reports.

Egypt has given the green light for Turkish ships carrying medical aid for Gaza to enter its seaports, the Turkish Health Ministry said. Ankara intends to transport Palestinians in dire need of medical care to them.

