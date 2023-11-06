Egypt Authorised Entry Of Turkish Ships Carrying Medical Aid For Gaza Strip

Egypt has given the green light for Turkish ships carrying medical aid for Gaza to enter its seaports, the Turkish Health Ministry said. Ankara intends to transport Palestinians in dire need of medical care to them.

