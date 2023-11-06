Armenia's Next Territorial Claim Is To Obstruct Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
While making reasonable steps towards peace in the South
Caucasus, Armenia is stumbling over the stone. They forget that
peaceful coexistence in the region is the only way of building a
better future in this geopolitically important space, where some
forces are in wait for a chance to intrude by any means. However,
it seems that Armenia's plans for the future regarding the region
are completely different. Everyone in the country, from the
leadership to the society, serves one goal - to occupy a territory,
but behind this goal, the contradictory claims form a ridiculous
image. Next Armenian lies.
It means that Armenia still does not consider itself ready for
peace negotiations. For example, let's take the last baseless
statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Ararat
Mirzoyan.
Speaking at the "government hour" in the Armenian Parliament,
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, answered the question of
"Hayastan" ("Armenia") faction deputy Christine Vardanyan, how many
square kilometres of the territory of the Republic of Armenia is
"occupied" by Azerbaijan, said: "About 200 square kilometres of
the territory of Armenia are under the control of the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces".
The more tragicomic aspect of the issue is that the two
ministries come from figures that completely contradict each other.
While the Armenian FM gives the abovementioned figures, the Defense
Minister of RA gives another one in which it claims that in 2023
Azerbaijan has "occupied" 60 square kilometres of Armenia's
territory - this a data that has not been recorded anywhere.
According to an Azerbaijani military expert, former military
serviceman, Adalat Verdiyev, who made a comment on this issue for AZERNEWS , the claims voiced by Armenian authority
are completely false. The expert said that the latest situation on
the border is stable and there is no question of occupying any
territory while the Azerbaijani army is standing peacefully.
"It is clear that the Armenian side is trying to divert the
attention of the international community to Azerbaijan by accusing
her over a false claim of occupying the territory of 60 km, while
there is no incident on the border.
At the same time, it is trying to distract Azerbaijan from its
desire to liberate its villages under the occupation of Armenia,"
the expert said.
The fact that the eight occupied villages have not yet been
returned and, moreover, Armenia's territorial claim is the most
bitter reality of the day.
"Since the day of its existence, the state of Armenia has never
shared truthful information reflecting real events. Those who
constantly accuse the Azerbaijani side of occupying the territories
of Armenia, for some reason do not prefer to say a word about the
fact that to this day they keep 8 villages of Azerbaijan under
occupation," the expert added.
As for the presentation of different numbers by the Armenian
leadership, the expert called it simply a lack of coordination.
"It is normal for Armenia to use different numbers in claims.
This is related to the lack of coordination in the activities
against Azerbaijan in the ruling team," he opined.
Regarding the situation on the border, the expert explained the
current situation as follows: "Azerbaijan has not taken control of
any territory of Armenia that it does not consider itself. In order
to prevent the provocations committed against it, Azerbaijan
deployed its troops in fixed positions on the delimited
conventional border, and all this happened due to the provocations
of Armenia," Verdiyev said adding that in the current situation, no
state can express an opinion on the specific designation of border
areas.
"As for certain areas between the conventional borders of
Armenia and Azerbaijan, no one in any country can define these
areas. Because the conventional borders are still undefined between
the parties.
These claims against Azerbaijan clearly show that Armenia does
not intend to sign a peace treaty. As a result, this hinders the
achievement of sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,"
he concluded.
