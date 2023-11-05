Part Of Marine Drive Closed For Traffic Until Further Notice

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Nov 6 (Daily Mirror) – The Marine Drive will be completely closed near the Bambalapitiya railway station till further notice due to the demolition work of the passenger flyover near the railway station.

Accordingly, police urge motorists to use the following alternative routes:

Vehicles from Wellawatta on the Marine Drive to Kollupitiya can proceed along Bambalapitiya Railway Station Road to Galle Road and continue towards Kollupitiya.

Vehicles from Kollupitiya to Wellawatta on the Marine Drive can turn at Glen Arbor place, enter Galle Road and then continue along the Duplication Road to Wellawatta.

Police said except for the closed area, vehicles can travel on both sides of the Marine Drive.