King Discusses Gaza Developments With Arab Fms

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a number of Arab foreign ministers who are participating in the Amman-Gaza ministerial meeting that Jordan is hosting as part of the efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein, saw the participation of UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Hussein Al Sheikh.

At the meeting, King Abdullah reaffirmed the need to maintain Arab coordination and speak in one voice to the international community regarding the dangerous escalations in Gaza.

His Majesty noted that Arab states have the responsibility of pushing the international community and world powers to stop the war on Gaza, allow the uninterrupted delivery of aid, and protect civilians.

Reiterating Jordan's denouncement of the massacres against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, the King warned that the continuation of the war would lead to an explosion of the situation in the region.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, stressing the need to maintain support for the Palestinian National Authority.

The King also highlighted the importance of maintaining support for international organisations working in the Strip, especially UNRWA.

His Majesty reiterated that a military or security solution will not resolve the Palestinian issue, and that a political solution is needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King expressed Jordan's complete rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as they are both part of the unified Palestinian state.

His Majesty also highlighted Jordan's firm position in support of the Palestinians in regaining their just and legitimate rights and the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.