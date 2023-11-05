Jordan Explores Economic, Investment Opportunities With Singapore - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan aspires to enhance relations with Singapore, mainly in the economic and investment fields, Investment Minister Khuloud Saqqaf said on Sunday.

Saqqaf made the remarks during a virtual meeting with 66 Singaporean companies interested in investing in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed the need to build on the free trade agreement between Jordan and Singapore in a way that helps open new markets for the two countries' exports, boost trade exchange, and increase Singapore's investments in the Kingdom.

Saqqaf said that the government has launched invest platform to facilitate communication with local and international investors and attract new investments.

Saqqaf said that the platform includes 30 investment opportunities valuing more than JD1 billion.

As per government's plans to stimulate investment, She cited the Investment Environment and the Public-Private Partnership laws, activation of the comprehensive investment service platform and automation of services related to licensing and economic activities.



