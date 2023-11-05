Jordan Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Rejects Gaza-Centric Approach

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi firmly rejected on Sunday any arrangements for Jordan or any Arab country to assume a "governance role in Gaza" once the conflict in the besieged strip comes to an end.

In an interview with Sky News channel, Safadi said that nor Jordan, neither any Arab state would endorse a Gaza-centric approach.

“I think we made it clear yesterday, we will not accept, not just Jordan, all of us in the Arab world. We will not accept a Gaza alone approach,” Safadi said.

The minister emphasized that what needs to be done is a comprehensive peace plan that addresses both situation in Gaza and the West Bank, noting that it should be based on and geared towards a comprehensive solution that will result in the establishment of a viable sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian land, June 4, 1967 lines with occupied Jerusalem as capital, living side-by-side Israel in peace and harmony.

“... just localising Gaza and trying to deal with it from a security perspective will not work. We will have no part to do with it. We have told everybody that the answer has to be a big move by us who want peace, to solve this once and for all and make sure nobody, nobody in the region, no Palestinian no Israeli, will have to live through the horrors that this latest strand of vicious violence and war have done,” Safadi said in the interview.

The minister, nonetheless, expressed uncertainty about the state of Gaza once Israel finishes its destructive actions, noting that Israel has not clarified its definition of victory or when it will deem its objectives accomplished.

“We don't know what Gaza is going to look like after Israel done destroying it, again Israel has not told anybody what victory means. When will it have enough? How many Palestinian lives it has to kill for this war to end? But after that, we don't know what Gaza is going to look like. But even beyond Gaza alone is unacceptable,” Safadi highlighted.

In a message to countries supporting Israel in its war on Gaza, Safadi said that failing to condemn this war that Israel is waging does not contribute to Israel's well-being, noting that if countries supporting Israel in its war on Gaza genuinely wish to assist Israel, then they should support its pursuit of peace, as peace is the sole route to ensuring the safety of both Palestinians and Israelis.

“So instead of sending support and arms to Israel, send delegations to have them have the Israelis set on the table and negotiate a peace that will be the best self-defence for everybody in the region, for the Palestinians and for the Israelis, and the two-state solution which we've been advocating for decades is the only way to get that, so we're simply again saying what human logic says,” Safadi said.

The minister criticised the international community's inaction on the war on Gaza, noting that calling for humanitarian aid can no longer serve as a cover for the international community's inability to take the necessary actions to halt the conflict.

“... it is no longer acceptable to hide the failure of the international community to do what it needs to do to stop the war by calling for humanitarian supplies,” Safadi said.

Jordan and the Arab world has the capacity to offer all the humanitarian assistance Gaza requires. However, what the international community must do is adopt a clear political stance, he said.

“What the world needs to do is take a political stand. A moral stand, consistent with international law, consistent with human value, consistent with the belief that every life matters, no matter whether it's Palestinian or Israeli or any other nationality, and act and act immediately and effectively, to push for an immediate end of a war that will only make things worse for generations to come,” Safadi emphasised.



