Teachers' Unions Reject Call To Return To Classrooms

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The country's main teaching unions announced that the indefinite teachers' strike continues, despite the Ministry of Education's call to restart in-person classes next Tuesday, November 7 in all official and private schools in the country.

The first to speak out was the teachers unionized under the umbrella of the Teachers' Association (Asoprof), who confirmed that the strike continues and announced a rally for Monday, November 6 at the Carmen church, a point that has become their bastion during the two weeks of protests.

"No teacher can return to schools without agreements to end the strike. The strike was made official by the teachers, not Meduca," the union said on its social networks while holding the Ministry of Education responsible for the safety of the students.

Minutes later, the Association of Veraguense Educators (AEVE), together with the National Alliance for the Rights of Organized Peoples (Anadepo), announced at a press conference that the stoppage of classes will continue until Law 406, which establishes the contract between the State and Minera Panamá.

"We will continue in the streets until the Mining Contract Law that hands over national sovereignty to a foreign company is repealed for social peace... We reiterate we continue on the indefinite strike until Law 406 is repealed."

The statement by the teachers contravenes the announcement by the Ministry of Education which said that face-to-face classes would resume on Tuesday, November 7 in all schools in the country, after two weeks of massive protests, street closures, and lack of classes.

The educational portfolio pointed out that at this point it is more than imperative to comply with the dates on which the final exams must be administered to the more than 35,000 twelfth-grade graduates of secondary education, starting next November 20.

In the statement, Meduca orders the directors to keep the educational centers open during their regular hours, and to include the attention of young people and adults, to generate the support and teamwork that the educational community requires.

With 29 business days left until the official class calendar ends, the future of the more than 800,000 public school students remains uncertain without knowing when the lost classes will be resumed for the more than 35,000 twelfth-grade graduates of secondary education, starting next November 20.

In a statement, Meduca orders the directors to keep the educational centers open during their regular hours, and to include the attention of young people and adults, to generate the support and teamwork that the educational community requires.

With 29 business days left until the official class calendar ends, the future of the more than 800,000 public school students remains uncertain without knowing when the lost classes will be resumed.



