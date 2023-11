Asia Morning Bites



In this article Global Macro and Market What to look out for: BoJ minutes, China data and RBA decision

Global markets: US Treasury yields dropped sharply again on Friday, helped by the more modest payrolls print (see more below). The yield on the US 2Y Treasury dropped 15 to 4.839%. 10Y UST yields fell 8.7bp to 4.582% but were down below 4.48% at one point on Friday. European bond yields fell in sympathy. The 10Y German bund yield fell 7.2bp. US stocks like the lower bond yield environment. The S&P 500 rose 0.94% on Friday. The NASDAQ rose 1.38%. Chinese stocks were also buoyed. The CSI rose 0.84%, and the Hang Seng rose 2.52%. The USD is also weakening against this background. EURUSD rose to 1.0729, and the AUD is back above 0.65 again. Cable has also rallied, rising to 1.2373, and the JPY has dropped to 149.42. Asian FX is stronger across the board, led by the KRW, PHP and IDR. The CNY has moved down to 7.2754, the first move substantially below 7.30 since mid-September. Within the region, the INR is alone in not yet reflecting the USD's weakness and is still trading at 83.2850.

G-7 macro: On top of a slightly more dovish-sounding Fed at the last FOMC, the sentiment-dampening impact of the Israel-Hamas war, and some more helpful issuance guidance for the longer end of the yield curve, Friday's payrolls release probably found a Treasury market that was more than usually responsive to a little bit of softish macro data. That is not to say that it was exceptionally weak. The 150K payrolls figure was a bit below the 180K consensus estimate, but in roughly the same ballpark. And the 0.1pp tick up in the unemployment rate to 3.9%, while higher than expected, was also within the bounds of likely outcomes on the day. Average weekly earnings growth actually came in slightly higher than expected, only dropping to 4.1% YoY, though the previous month's growth rate was revised higher to 4.3% YoY, so the drop was in line even if the rate of growth wasn't. And there were downward revisions to prior month's payrolls data, and a much weaker (-348K) employment drop from the household survey. A slightly weaker non-manufacturing ISM index, including a weaker employment index, will have confirmed the sense of a labour market that is finally on the turn, though this is no guarantee that next month's payrolls will continue this pattern. This data is too capricious to make such forecasts and was probably helped this month by the autoworkers strike. See more from our US economist on this data. There isn't much on the G-7 Macro calendar today. Indonesia: Indonesia reports 3Q23 GDP today. Market consensus points to growth expanding 5.0%YoY or up roughly 1.7% from the previous quarter. Robust household spending likely bolstered growth after inflation stayed subdued and within the central bank's inflation target band. We expect growth to be steady over the next few quarters with growth picking up early next year ahead of the Presidential elections in February. What to look out for: BoJ minutes, China data and RBA decision

Author: Robert Carnell, Nicholas Mapa

