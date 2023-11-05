Ukraine Upgrades 2023 Harvest Forecast

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has upgraded its forecast for the country's combined grain and oilseeds harvest this year by 1.1 million tons to 81.6 million tons.

The projection has been raised due to an increase in the expected harvest of corn and sunflower seeds, the UGA said in a statement.

According to the UGA, the strong yield would enable Ukraine to supply abroad about 50 million tons of crops in the current marketing year, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

At the same time, the UGA emphasized that Ukraine can achieve such export volumes only if it can export agricultural goods through the Black Sea.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said that Ukraine harvested about 47.2 million tons of grain and about 20 million tons of oilseeds as of early November.

Ukraine reaped 73.8 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2022 and exported 58 million tons in the 2022-2023 marketing year which ended on June 30, according to the UGA. ■

