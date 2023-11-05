Turkish Police Seize Over One Ton Of Drugs

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish security forces seized 1.1 tons of drugs in anti-narcotic operations across 44 provinces, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

A total of 176 suspects were detained in the operations involving 387 teams, 985 police officers, two aircraft, and 27 narcotic detection dogs, Yerlikaya said on social media X.

The police seized 846 kg of methamphetamine, 223 kg of skunk, 11 kg of cocaine, 15 kg of marijuana, five kg of bonzai, 0.5 kg of heroin, 35,000 narcotic pills, 14 pistols, four rifles, and a large amount of money.

Located at the conjunction of Asia and Europe, Türkiye has been grappling with international drug smuggling for many years. Turkish security forces frequently launch operations against drug dealers as part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on drug abuse and trafficking. ■

