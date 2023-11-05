Annual QRCS Foreign Offices Meeting Ends

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded its sixth annual meeting of foreign offices.

The five-day event was held under the theme 'Development Makes Difference'.

Among the main topics on the agenda were: programme design methodology, drafting project proposals up to donor requirements, enhancing partnership opportunities with international donors, networking and advocacy, and HE Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation's (OIC) Humanitarian Funds, Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al-Thani's lecture titled "Creative Humanitarian Leadership".

"I am happy to participate with QRCS in this lecture," said Sheikh Abdulaziz. "I am always eager to co-operate with QRCS, which has a strategic partnership with the humanitarian funds. I hope they will continue to work closer together, especially in relation to capacity building and skill development".

Meanwhile, financial managers at foreign offices attended a series of seminars, to learn about the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, compliance and transparency, mechanism for preparing administrative budgets, financial control and developed financial management of humanitarian projects.

"The new thing in this year's annual meeting is the participation of financial managers, along with project managers and office heads. We believe this is important for financial managers in many ways. Another good thing is that we had lectures from some partner organisations, including the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)," Acting Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi said.

MENAFN05112023000067011011ID1107376469