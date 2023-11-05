Moph Awareness Seminar On Oral Health For Elderly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in co-operation with its partners in the health sector, organised the third awareness seminar this year on oral healthcare for the elderly.

The exercise was aimed at doctors, dentists, dental assistants, and nurses.

Several lectures were presented by doctors from the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), who highlighted the importance of maintaining the oral and dental health of the elderly, as it enhances their general health.

Dr Wafaa al-Mulla, an oral and dental health specialist at the MoPH and director of the seminar, said:“The lectures targeted the medical and paramedical staff who deal directly with the elderly in the public and private sectors, to raise awareness within the MoPH commitment to provide an appropriate health service for each individual in society.”

She also stressed the importance of focusing on oral care and paying attention to the dental health of the elderly, especially those who wear full or partial dentures and other various oral devices.

Dr al-Mulla highlighted the relationship between the oral health of the elderly and the incidence of some common diseases including diabetes.

