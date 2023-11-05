PM Discusses Gaza With French FM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office Sunday with the visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Sheikh Mohamed underlined the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief and humanitarian aid convoys to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing Qatar's deep concern over the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as well as its condemnation of the bombing of civilians and civilian installations.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also affirmed Qatar's continued efforts to mediate the release of the prisoners, pointing that the ongoing bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates securing their release.

MENAFN05112023000067011011ID1107376466