Work On Setting Up Land Winter Camps Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Owners of land winter camps have started preparing their sites across the country, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported.

Some pointed out that the process of preparing land camps takes longer than marine sites as the land needs to be prepared well before installing a tent.

The surrounding place needs to be fenced off, and some digging works need to be done to place electricity cables safely.

The process would take up to seven days.

They stressed that campers should keep the electricity generators of high quality and avoid overloads.

Mohamed Abdulla said that the camping season is a good opportunity to teach children and youth the heritage of the forefathers in a practical manner, in addition to help them practice the authentic values and ethics of the society.

He also considered winter camping an excellent opportunity to keep children away from their smartphones and devices, and encourage them to play actively in the natural surroundings.

Abdulla further stressed that the winter camping season is a very good time to avoid the worries of life and relax.

Hamad al-Azbah said that winter camping in the desert areas is fun and entertaining for young men.

He expects this season to be much better as the temperature has dropped considerably over the past few days.

Saad al-Shahrani stressed the need to abide by the safety and security regulations and instruction, especially when it comes to the electricity connections and lighting a fire to avoid accidents, which could be deadly in some cases.

