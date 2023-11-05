Israel-Hamas War: 'Gaza Strip Cut Into Two' Says Israeli Army, 'Ready To Attack Northern Gaza Any Moment'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the Israel-Gaza war, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that significant strikes have been carried out and the Gaza Strip has been 'cut into two'.As reported by Al Jazeera, Hagari said,“There are now widespread strikes on terror infrastructure - below ground and above it,” Al Jazeera quoted Hagari as saying War LIVEArmy spokesperson said that the Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City and“now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza”.Also Read: From Jordan to Turkey - Which countries have recalled ambassadors from Israel amid war?“Troops reached the coastline and are holding it,” he added, in another statement, Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, during a meeting in the Northern Command, said that the IDF is ready to strike in northern Gaza at“any moment”.\"We have a clear goal of restoring a significantly better security situation at the borders, not only in the Gaza Strip...We are ready to strike in the north at any moment,\" IDF posted on X.Also Read: 'Israel won't agree to Gaza ceasefire unless...': PM Netanyahu issues ultimatum amid war with Hamas“Our hostages are our top priority. We will not let the world forget the October 7 massacre,” Hagari said in another post today, according to a report from The Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas militant group releases the hostages it is currently holding.“Take this (word 'ceasefire') out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative,” Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office Read: 'A child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza': Israel-Hamas war kills nearly 10,000 PalestiniansIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vetoed calls for a ceasefire yet again on Sunday as the war with Hamas neared the one-month mark launched its offensive last month following a surprise attack by Hamas militants. Officials say that 1,400 people – mostly civilians – were killed in the October 7 clash, triggering the bloodiest escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in years. Retaliatory strikes and a ground offensive have reportedly killed nearly 10,000 people in the narrow Gaza Strip.(With inputs from agencies)

