Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli Troops Intensify Attack In Gaza, Hit Two Refugee Camps

- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As the war in the Gaza Strip enters Day 31, thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives due to relentless airstrikes by Israeli forces. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, killing scores of people. Meanwhile, Gaza has lost communications in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite appeals and overseas protests, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing the militant of using civilians as human shields war has stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group trading fire along the border UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes. Food, water, and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals are running out Israeli military said 29 of its soldiers have died during the ground operation all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here
