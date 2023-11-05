Blueberries To Oranges: 5 Fruits That Helps Maintain Good Eye-Sight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Blueberries to Oranges are 5 fruits that help maintain good eye-sight by providing essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins A and C
Blueberries to Oranges are 5 fruits that help maintain good eye-sight by providing essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins A and C
The high beta-carotene content in Carrots converts to vitamin A when it enters the body and we all know howgreat Vitamin A is for the well-being of our eyes
Papaya has Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Beta-carotene all which is very important for a healthy eye sight
Any citrus fruits including oranges are high in Vitamin C content which is a very important nutrient for good eye health
Kiwi too is packed in high vitamin C and helps maintain the blood vessels of eyes hence aiding in good eye-sight
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which may help protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals
MENAFN05112023007385015968ID1107376449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.