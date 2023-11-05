Blueberries To Oranges: 5 Fruits That Helps Maintain Good Eye-Sight

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Blueberries to Oranges are 5 fruits that help maintain good eye-sight by providing essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins A and C

Blueberries to Oranges are 5 fruits that help maintain good eye-sight by providing essential nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins A and C

The high beta-carotene content in Carrots converts to vitamin A when it enters the body and we all know howgreat Vitamin A is for the well-being of our eyes

Papaya has Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Beta-carotene all which is very important for a healthy eye sight

Any citrus fruits including oranges are high in Vitamin C content which is a very important nutrient for good eye health

Kiwi too is packed in high vitamin C and helps maintain the blood vessels of eyes hence aiding in good eye-sight

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which may help protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals