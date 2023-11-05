Kerala: Massive Landslide Hits Idukki; IMD Issues Orange Alert In 2 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A massive landslide occurred in Santhanpara, Idukki, due to heavy rainfall on Sunday (Nov 5).

The water flowed over the bridge across the Pethotty stream. The people of six houses living near the stream were shifted to relative houses and Santhanpara Panchayat Community Hall. The water first reached the house of Mini, a native of Pethotty. The two-wheeler in their backyard was also washed away. People were moved to a safe place under the leadership of the Santhanpara Panchayat President, the locals, the police, and the fire force.

Meanwhile, a man died after the wall of his house fell on him near Santhanpara, Idukki. The deceased was identified as Roy, a native of Cheriyar. Traffic was blocked due to a fallen tree on the Udumbanchola Santhanpara road, which was restored by the fire force and revenue officials by cutting the tree and removing the soil.



A tree fell due to heavy rains which led to the disruption of traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. Traffic has been blocked at Bodimettu Pass in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain in the state today. An orange alert was declared in two districts including Ernakulam and Palakkad. A yellow alert has also been announced in nine districts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad today. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center also said there is a possibility of high waves of 1.0 to 1.5 meters along the Kerala coast and south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm.





