Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Widespread Rainfall Today; Orange Alert In 2 Districts

8.45 AM: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Orange alert in 2 districts

Kerala will receive widespread rainfall today and the IMD has sounded an orange alert in 2 districts including Ernakulam and Palakkad. At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

8.16 AM: Kalamassery blast: 61-year-old woman dies taking the death toll to 4

The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has risen to 4 after the death of a 61-year-old woman this morning. The deceased has been identified as Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery. She suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.



8 positive cases of Zika virus confirmed in Kannur

Health Minister Veena George said that when the Zika disease was confirmed at the District Court in Thalassery, prevention activities were intensified in the area. So far, 8 positive cases of Zika virus have been confirmed.

