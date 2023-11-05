Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Widespread Rainfall Today; Orange Alert In 2 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.45 AM: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Orange alert in 2 districts
Kerala will receive widespread rainfall today and the IMD has sounded an orange alert in 2 districts including Ernakulam and Palakkad. At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
8.16 AM: Kalamassery blast: 61-year-old woman dies taking the death toll to 4
The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has risen to 4 after the death of a 61-year-old woman this morning. The deceased has been identified as Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery. She suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.
8.12 AM:
8 positive cases of Zika virus confirmed in Kannur
Health Minister Veena George said that when the Zika disease was confirmed at the District Court in Thalassery, prevention activities were intensified in the area. So far, 8 positive cases of Zika virus have been confirmed.
MENAFN05112023007385015968ID1107376446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.