US Secretary Of State Rejects Arab States' Demand For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has recently rejected the request from Arab authorities for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He emphasized that such an action could potentially create an opportunity for renewed attacks on Israel.

According to reports, the US Secretary of State, on Sunday, rejected an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Arab countries.

He stated the reason for rejecting the request for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as follows:“A ceasefire at this time would only serve to sustain Hamas, renew its strength, and repeat what it did on October 7th.”

Despite reactions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the US Secretary of State travelled to Jordan on Sunday after visiting Israel, where he held discussions with the foreign ministers of five Arab countries: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Arab leaders have condemned the killing of thousands of civilians in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for a halt to hostilities.

Previously, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, rejected the request for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and called for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

It's worth noting that, according to Palestinian health officials, since the start of the conflict, over 9,000 people, including 3,648 children, have been killed in Gaza, with an additional 22,000 injured.

Mr. Blinken is scheduled to travel to Turkey to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict after he visited Jordan.

