MIGA-Backed Project To Slash Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank
Group, supports foreign investments, including those in Kyrgyzstan,
a source at MIGA told Trend .
"On June 16, 2023, MIGA provided guarantees to a South Korean
company known as "Agricultural Corporation In Water Solution" (IWS
Korea)." This assistance was for loans of $3.87 million made by IWS
Korea to its wholly-owned subsidiary, "In Water Solution Agro" (IWS
Agro) in Kyrgyzstan, according to the source.
The project has numerous essential purposes, according to MIGA.
It intends to replace imported commodities and assure Kyrgyzstan's
reliable supply of critical crops.
Furthermore, using LPG boilers, which are more environmentally
friendly than the typically used diesel boilers in Kyrgyzstan, is
predicted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 990-1,100
tons per year.
Furthermore, the project is set to create over 150 new,
well-paying jobs, especially for local individuals who may be
facing social disadvantages. It also collaborates with local
educational institutions to transfer skills and offer job
training.
As was noted, this initiative involves the construction and
operation of a 10-hectare smart farm, located approximately 10
kilometers northeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital. This
advanced farm features hydroponic greenhouses with automated
systems that control the growth conditions for vegetables and
flowers.
The source pointed out that "Dohwa Engineering Co", a major
Korean engineering company, played a crucial role by investing in
IWS Korea, and these funds were then used as loans for IWS Agro to
carry out the project.
"Kyrgyzstan's economy is mainly reliant on agriculture, with
rural areas home to 63 percent of the population. However, due to
antiquated farming practices, particularly outdoor production,
which is subject to the effects of climate change, the country
faces issues such as food shortages and volatile food prices. This
project addresses these difficulties by employing
technology-driven, automated indoor cultivation, which increases
productivity dramatically," the source said.
