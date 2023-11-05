In Ukraine's Poltava Region, 3.5M Tonnes Of Grain Already Threshed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Farmers across Poltava region have threshed 3.5 million tons of grain.

That's according to the head of the Regional Military Administration chief, Filip Pronin , Ukrinform reports.

"Agrarians in Poltava Region have already threshed 3.5 million tons of grain. This is more than 67% of the target volume. Despite the moody autumn weather, they are actively harvesting corn. Currently, they have 1.9 million tons stocked up," Pronin wrote.

According to the official, the harvestingdf of sugar beet is in full swing as more than 700,000 tons have already been collected. Crop yield is higher than last year's.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Grain Association has updated the outlook for the potential 2023 harvest, increasing it by another 1.1 million tons of grain and oilseeds, to a total of 81.6 million tons.