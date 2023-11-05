German Management Consultancy Wins Iraq Contract

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
WEE Pros GmbH (Water, Energy, Environment Professionals) has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for "Capacity Building for Professional Services of Beneficiaries, NGOs & Private Sector staff and the Public Sector staff members in Anbar."
The contract is valued at $95,000.
The company describes itself as "an international management consulting firm with its headquarter based in Bonn, Germany and a subsidiary in Amman, Jordan."
