King: Jordan Will Always Be There For Our Palestinian Brethren

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah reaffirmed that Jordan "will always be there for our Palestinian brethren.""Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," His Majesty the King said early Monday in his official X account."This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be for for our Palestinian brethren," the King added.