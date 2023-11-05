King: Jordan Will Always Be There For Our Palestinian Brethren

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah reaffirmed that Jordan "will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."
"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," His Majesty the King said early Monday in his official X account.
"This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be for for our Palestinian brethren," the King added.
MENAFN05112023000117011021ID1107376208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.