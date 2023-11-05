Explosion Rocks Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday evening, a powerful blast was reported in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Before that, the Air Force warned via Telegram of a missile threat to the region.

"Missile threat for Odesa region!" the posting read.

In two minutes, the military warned that an inbound missile was spotted in the airspace, approaching Odesa.

An air raid alert has been declared in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian missile hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa region, injuring three.

