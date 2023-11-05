Russians Target Kherson In Yet Another Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday night, Russian invasion forces opened fire from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro, targeting the littoral districts of Kherson.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"There are explosions in the littoral districts of Kherson! The enemy is firing from the temporarily occupied left bank," the report reads. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, four people were injured in Kherson as a result of enemy strikes that left a number of households damaged.
