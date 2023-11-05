Russian Warship Hit By Missile In Kerch Dock Not To Go On Missions Any Time Soon - Ukraine Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The damage inflicted by the Ukrainian strike on the Russian missile carrier, which was docked at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, will not allow the Russian Black Sea fleet command to put the vessel on combat duty any time soon.

That's according to Natalia Humeniuk, the chief press officer of Operational Command South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, answering the question of whether the damage to the Russian warship will weaken the threat coming from the Black Sea.

"As for the strike on the Kerch shipyard, the aftermath has not yet been fully verified, but we are talking about the fact that the strike was powerful, successful, and absolutely legitimate, since these are the forces that ensure the enemy's combat capability. We do not yet have a full report on how bad the modern missile carrier is damaged, but based on the pictures we've seen, the damage is quite significant. This means that the carrier will definitely not come back to service any time soon," Humeniuk said.

Missile strike on shipyard in: Satellite images published

As reported, on November 4, sounds of inbound missiles and explosions were heard in Kerch, the city in the eastern part of Russian-occupied Crimea. Local publications, referring to eyewitnesses, reported a plume os smoke coming up in the area of the Zaliv shipbuilding plant.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the strike damaged the Zaliv shipyard. Ukraine's Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk added that one of the "most modern" ships in service with the Russian Black Sea fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, was docked at the shipyard at the time of the strike.

Press officer Natalia Humeniuk emphasized that Ukraine's forces see such facilities as the Zaliv shipyard as their legitimate military target.