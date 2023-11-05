Zelensky Says He Needs Just 24 Minutes To Explain To Trump Why He“Can't Bring Peace”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As former U.S. President Donald Trump had claimed he could resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back, claiming he would need just 24 minutes to prove it is impossible.

That's according to Zelensky's extensive interview with NBC's Meet the Press , Ukrinform reports.

“Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he's very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he - I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelensky told NBC.“So, I invite President Trump.”

“If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes - yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more - 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can't manage this war” in that time frame, Zelensky said.“He can't bring peace because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Zelensky was unsure of whether Trump would have Ukraine's back if he were to be re-elected, telling NBC:“Really, I don't know. Really, I don't know.”

Zelensky said he had not been in contact with Trump since the former U.S. president left office in January 2021.

The Ukrainian president insisted that when it comes to support for Ukraine, it is not just the opinion of U.S. leaders that matters, but that of the American people too.

“It depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society. I think that is most important,” he told NBC.“I think it's important in the United States and E.U., the attitude of just ordinary people. It's their support. It's their money. It depends on them.”

He added:“I know that they support Ukraine, love us. And really, they understand our difficult, difficult war against Russia.”