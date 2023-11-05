State Borrowings To State Budget Exceed UAH 1.3T Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Government borrowings to the state budget's general fund came to UAH 1.34 trillion in January-October 2023.

This is said in a report published on the Finance Ministry's website, Ukrinform reports.

"Actual state borrowings to the state budget's general fund in January-October 2023 amounted to UAH 1,341.4 billion, or 86.3% of the plan for this period. From the placement of government bonds, UAH 452.0 billion was raised, including UAH 141.5 billion in foreign currency (USD 3,098.3 million and EUR 709.3 million), to finance the state budget,” the report says.

In addition, UAH 207.1 billion was attracted from the issuance of military government bonds. External sources provided UAH 889.4 billion (or $24.3 billion).

It is noted that public debt repayments in January-October 2023 amounted to UAH 383.0 billion (97.5% of the plan), while debt service payments came to UAH 187.5 billion (100.0% of the plan).

As reported by Ukrinform, state borrowings to the state budget's general fund in 2022 amounted to UAH 1,261.1 billion.