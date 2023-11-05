Man Injured After Stepping On Explosive In His Yard In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured after he stepped on an explosive in his yard in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in Kharkiv region.

The State Emergency Service's main department in Kharkiv region reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On November 4, a 51-year-old resident of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, was injured after an unidentified explosive exploded. According to preliminary data, the man, born in 1972, stepped on an explosive device in his own yard," the report says.

Military sappers neutralize over 3,500 explosive devices in Ukraine in past week

The victim is currently in hospital with multiple injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was injured after an unedified device exploded in his own yard in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, Kharkiv region. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.