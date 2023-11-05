GCC Chief Strongly Rejects Remarks By Israeli Occupation Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi strongly condemned, on Sunday the dangerous remarks made by an Israeli occupation force minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza.

In a statement issued by GCC's General Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi said that the dangerous remarks a blatant call for genocide.

Al-Budaiwi added that these statements confirm the extremism and brutality of the Israeli occupation government against the Palestinian people, its serious and continuing violations against people in Gaza Strip, and its disregard for the lives of innocent people.

Al-Budaiwi called for the Israeli government to be held accountable for this reckless threat, which confirms the Israeli occupation's intention to continue attacks in violation of all international conventions, customs and laws. (end)

