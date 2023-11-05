Kuwait Calls On Int'l Community To Bear Responsibility Over Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Sunday re-affirmed its call for the international community to bear responsibility to the scale of which the Palestinian case has inclined to due to Israeli occupation repeated aggression.

This came during the Kuwait's UN permanent delegation's discourse, voiced by the diplomatic attache Shaye Abu Shaiba ahead of the 4th committee of the General Assembly.

Abu Shaiba assured that the Palestinian issue continues to be the major case that troubles the Arab and Islamic world, expressing regret concerning the status and situation of such an advent of a humanitarian catastrophe that will stem a migration crisis.

These conditions will require a full support of the UN in providing relief and works for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), stressing the need to grasp and adhere to the original and inalienable rights of Palestinian refugees to enable a return in accordance with candid international resolutions.

He also mentioned Kuwait's deprecation of the occupying Israeli forces killing 72 UNRWA humanitarian workers in Gaza in flagrant violation of Resolution No. 2286 of the Security Council, aimed to protect humanitarian activists.

While also pointing to the international community's duty in prompting and safeguarding all humanitarian works personnel and sturdily condone any threats on the UNRWA connotation.

The Diplomatic attachأ© furthermore warned that Palestinians are facing genocide by occupying forces while the world witnesses such punitive raids and airstrikes resulting in the deaths of innocent people in addition to deliberate targeting of civilian facilities and electricity, water, food, and gas supplies.

Abu Sahiaba firmly opposed the continuation of such un-humanitarian actions calling for the urgent need to remove any blockades structured to halt aid and food supplies from reaching the besieged, and to adhere with international resolutions of concern.

Kuwait's stance is firm with the Palestinian case, he added, and the need to obtain their legitimate right for an independent state with Al-Quds as the capital under the frameworks of justice and comprehensive peace, as a strategic option in accordance with relevant international references and resolutions to better tackle the Arab peace initiative. (end) ast

