Qatar PM: Situation In Gaza Deteriorating, Israeli Brutal Crimes Deepen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said, on Sunday, that the situation in Gaza Strip is deteriorating to worse, a month after the start of the Israeli aggression, indicating that the occupation is committing genocidal practices and crimes of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

In a joint press conference with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna, Sheikh Mohammad said that today's discussions focused on all the political and humanitarian dimensions of this crisis.

He added that he also discussed the continuation of efforts aimed at mediation and the necessity of the sufficient and uninterrupted flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers trapped in the Gaza Strip without food, water or medicine.

The Qatari premier stressed on the need to resume work and provide all basic civilian needs, including communications services and supplying health institutions with fuel, the depletion of which threatens to put more hospitals in the Strip out of service and threaten the lives of thousands of sick and wounded people.

Sheikh Mohammad noted out that every day the Israeli occupation commits genocidal practices and crimes of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people, not to mention the indiscriminate bombing of hospitals, schools, refugee camps and other civilian facilities in which the displaced, women, children and the elderly took shelter.

Sheikh Mohammad added everyone "witnessed during the past days the intensified and indiscriminate bombing operations, especially on residential neighborhoods.

The Israeli occupation army justifies such action," Sheikh Mohammad said, "on the suspicion of prominent figure there, as a result of this targeting more than 400 people killed in one neighborhood, at the same time we find that global reactions to this are inadequate, and does not match the level of such action, it is sometimes disgraceful by the international community." The premier called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to put an end to the ongoing Israeli escalation, which contradicts all human and moral values and the rules of international law, expressing his thanks and appreciation to France for its vote in favor of this resolution in the General Assembly.

He stressed Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, regardless of their ethnic, religious or national backgrounds, stressing on the need for coordination with regional and international partners to reach an immediate and sustainable truce that leads to a cessation of hostilities and the immediate arrival of humanitarian aid without any obstacles.

Sheikh Mohammad expressed Qatar's welcome to the success of the first evacuation operation that took place through the Rafah crossing at the beginning of this month, noting as well on Egypt's vital role in making this operation a success, calling for the continuation of evacuation operations, whether for foreigners or the wounded whose health conditions require them to go abroad.

Sheikh Mohammad also stressed that Qatar will spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people, expressing his hope that these efforts will continue, aiming to spare civilians the consequences of fighting and protect the region from the danger of sliding into a wider cycle of violence.

For her part, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna confirmed that Qatar and France want to solve all problems, noting that the situation in this region has become worrying.

She said during the press conference, "Qatar plays an important role, and no one doubts that, and we depend on Qatar to help in these very difficult moments," indicating that the delivery of international aid is necessary to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammad discussed the recent events in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian lands with French Minister Colonna. (Pickup previous) sss

