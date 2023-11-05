Fifteen Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Heavy Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Fifteen 15 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in unprecedented raids launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation launched heavy assault and unprecedented raids this evening, resulting in an initial death toll of 15 Palestinians being killed, in addition to dozens being wounded, including the destruction of many inhabited buildings and homes.

The raids targeted the vicinity of Gaza Hospital, the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, Al-Sabra, Al-Rimal, Al-Shati, Al-Mustal, and other residential neighborhoods.

This came at a time when it was announced that communications and internet services had been cut off from the Gaza Strip as a result of the occupation's bombing.

Palestinian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said that the occupation disconnected international lines for the third time and cut off all communications and Internet services in the Strip.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila said that the health sector situation in Gaza Strip is catastrophic.

She added in a press statement, "We need field hospitals to deal with the huge number of infections in Gaza, and we appeal to the international community and humanitarian institutions to intervene to open the Rafah crossing and bring medical aid and fuel into the hospitals." (Pickup previous) nq

