Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry voiced emphatic condemnation of recent remarks made by an Israeli occupation minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.

NEWYORK -- Kuwait re-affirmed its call for the international community to bear responsibility to the scale of which the Palestinian case has inclined to due to Israeli occupation repeated aggression.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's 13th air bridge plane loaded with 40 tons of food and medical supplies arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport before being delivered to Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

DOHA -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said that the situation in Gaza Strip is deteriorating to worse, a month after the start of the Israeli aggression, indicating that the occupation is committing genocidal practices and crimes of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

RAMALLAH -- Fifteen 15 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in unprecedented raids launched by Israeli occupation warplanes on the Gaza Strip. (end) mb