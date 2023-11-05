Can UK Trust Allwyn As National Lottery Operator?

(MENAFN- Pressat) Allwyn is going to take over lottery business in UK. Austrian Player Protection association "Spielerhilfe" found youth- and player protection issues in Austrian entities of Allwyn.

The operator Allwyn will officially take over the sole lottery business in England with“The National Lottery” on February 1, 2024.

In April 2023 the Austrian player protection association“Spielerhilfe” (= Players Aid) uncovered serious violations of youth and player protection at the Austrian Lotteries, in which Allwyn is the majority owner. These results were shown at a press conference in Vienna in April 2023 and October 2023.

Since then, the companies tried to hide findings from "Spielerhilfe" and intervened with the media and journalists so that it does not become known. In England, Allwyn hired the company Brunswick Group to have reports deleted .

"Spielerhilfe" has made 94 legal proceedings within this year , based on violations with misconducts in youth protection at Austrian Lotteries and its retail partners. Austrian Lotteries, Allwyn and the owner of Allwyn - Karel Komarek Group - did not respond until today to media enquiries from "Spielerhilfe".

"Allwyn does not show social responsibility and the company is trying to hinder the outcome of own wrongdoings and our findings. We take the next step and carry this facts to UK." - says Christoph Holubar, Chairman Spielerhilfe

"Spielerhilfe" Association will hold a press conference in London. The title of the conference: The Truth about Allwyn. During the conference, the Player protection association will show its findings with many background informations.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10 a.m., expected duration: 60 minutes. Accreditation required. Please register by sending an email to with your company name and contact details.