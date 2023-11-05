Egypt, Turkiye Urge End To Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday called for putting an end to the tragic situation of the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, and providing all types of support for people there in a bid to alleviate their woes and anguish.

This came during a phone conversation between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to look into the latest development of the Palestinian territory and surging Israeli occupation attacks on Palestinian civilians, according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers also discussed ongoing efforts to put an immediate humanitarian truce in place in order to protect civilians, and deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the enclave's people, it said.

They, further, exchanged views on coordination of international efforts to stem Israeli occupation attacks on Palestinians, it added. (end)

