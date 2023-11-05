Pakistan Deports Afghans In Masses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan is deporting Afghans en masse as the country launches a nationwide crackdown on foreign nationals staying in the country illegally, Azernews reports.

Thousands of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past two months.

Many of them have lived here for decades and call Pakistan their home, noting that they have nowhere to return to, while most Afghans are terrified of returning to the Taliban government.

Pakistan had earlier ordered 1.7 million Afghans to leave the country.