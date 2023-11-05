               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Deports Afghans In Masses


11/5/2023 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan is deporting Afghans en masse as the country launches a nationwide crackdown on foreign nationals staying in the country illegally, Azernews reports.

Thousands of Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past two months.

Many of them have lived here for decades and call Pakistan their home, noting that they have nowhere to return to, while most Afghans are terrified of returning to the Taliban government.

Pakistan had earlier ordered 1.7 million Afghans to leave the country.

MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search