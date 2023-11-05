               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Relations Between Russia And United States At Zero


11/5/2023 3:10:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Relations between Russia and the United States are at zero, even below zero, but in time they will have to be renewed." Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president said, Azernews reports.

At the same time, spokesman noted that since the Russian Federation and the United States have a special responsibility for global strategic stability, relations will have to be restored over time.

Peskov also said that the necessary conditions should be created for a possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joseph Biden:

"Mutual desire is also necessary. "Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready for any contacts."

