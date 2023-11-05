Relations Between Russia And United States At Zero

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Relations between Russia and the United States are at zero,
even below zero, but in time they will have to be renewed." Dmitry
Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president said, Azernews reports.
At the same time, spokesman noted that since the Russian
Federation and the United States have a special responsibility for
global strategic stability, relations will have to be restored over
time.
Peskov also said that the necessary conditions should be created
for a possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir
Putin and Joseph Biden:
"Mutual desire is also necessary. "Putin has repeatedly said
that he is ready for any contacts."
