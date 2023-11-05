Turkiye To Present 4 Proposals To Blinken To Resolve Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken,
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will present Ankara's four
proposals on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,
citing to Yeni Akit newspaper, Azernews reports.
"At tomorrow's meeting between Blinken and Fidan, four important
topics are on Turkiye's agenda. They are: declaring an immediate
ceasefire, preventing the conflict from spreading in the region,
the formula of guarantor countries and humanitarian aid.
While Turkiye and some countries in the region are making
efforts for a ceasefire, the US and Western countries continue to
support Israel," the article says.
