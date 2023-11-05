               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye To Present 4 Proposals To Blinken To Resolve Gaza Situation


11/5/2023 3:10:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will present Ankara's four proposals on the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, citing to Yeni Akit newspaper, Azernews reports.

"At tomorrow's meeting between Blinken and Fidan, four important topics are on Turkiye's agenda. They are: declaring an immediate ceasefire, preventing the conflict from spreading in the region, the formula of guarantor countries and humanitarian aid.

While Turkiye and some countries in the region are making efforts for a ceasefire, the US and Western countries continue to support Israel," the article says.

MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search