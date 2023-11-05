Kazakhstan Supports Active Utilisation Of Trans-Caspian International Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Kazakhstan proposes more active use of the Trans-Caspian
international transport route," about it said the Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov during his speech at the official
opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo, Azernews reports.
"In order to further increase container transportations on the
route China-Europe, we propose to more actively use the
Trans-Caspian international transport route. This will reduce the
time of cargo transport by half," - said the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan called on Chinese transport and
logistics operators to actively use the existing trans-border
transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan.
The expo is a platform for promoting China's high-level
opening-up policies, and serves as an international public good. It
is expected to welcome 394,000 professional visitors, back to the
pre-pandemic level. Of the exhibitors, 64 are Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) partner countries.
The expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies, including
low-carbon energy and artificial intelligence. Over 400 new
products, new technologies, and new services will be presented.
Since the first CIIE in 2018, the five CIIEs have witnessed the
launch of more than 2,000 new products, technologies, and services.
The expo has facilitated foreign trade by smoothing domestic
circulation by importing advanced equipment and consumer goods to
help with industrial upgrading and improving the quality of
consumer goods. It has also promoted dual circulation by linking
international exhibitors with domestic ones. Tentative deals worth
almost $350 billion were reached at the previous five expos,
facilitating to stabilization of foreign trade and investment.
The Hongqiao forum will open on the sidelines of the CIIE,
themed on development and openness, with an aim to promote
multilateralism.
The expo will continue to serve high-quality development and
high-level opening up in the next step. China will amplify the
spillover effect of various exhibitions to match more high-quality
products with enterprises, allowing more companies to share the
opportunities of its market.
