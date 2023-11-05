Kazakhstan Supports Active Utilisation Of Trans-Caspian International Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Kazakhstan proposes more active use of the Trans-Caspian international transport route," about it said the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo, Azernews reports.

"In order to further increase container transportations on the route China-Europe, we propose to more actively use the Trans-Caspian international transport route. This will reduce the time of cargo transport by half," - said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan called on Chinese transport and logistics operators to actively use the existing trans-border transport infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

The expo is a platform for promoting China's high-level opening-up policies, and serves as an international public good. It is expected to welcome 394,000 professional visitors, back to the pre-pandemic level. Of the exhibitors, 64 are Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

The expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies, including low-carbon energy and artificial intelligence. Over 400 new products, new technologies, and new services will be presented.

Since the first CIIE in 2018, the five CIIEs have witnessed the launch of more than 2,000 new products, technologies, and services. The expo has facilitated foreign trade by smoothing domestic circulation by importing advanced equipment and consumer goods to help with industrial upgrading and improving the quality of consumer goods. It has also promoted dual circulation by linking international exhibitors with domestic ones. Tentative deals worth almost $350 billion were reached at the previous five expos, facilitating to stabilization of foreign trade and investment.

The Hongqiao forum will open on the sidelines of the CIIE, themed on development and openness, with an aim to promote multilateralism.

The expo will continue to serve high-quality development and high-level opening up in the next step. China will amplify the spillover effect of various exhibitions to match more high-quality products with enterprises, allowing more companies to share the opportunities of its market.