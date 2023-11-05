Afghanistan Opium Poppy Supply Plummets 95% After Taliban Ban

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to a United Nations (UN) report, opium poppy production in Afghanistan has dropped significantly since the Taliban administration banned the cultivation of narcotics in April 2022. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said opium cultivation fell from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to just 10,800 hectares in 2023, a decrease of 95%, Azernews reports.

This has put pressure on Afghan farmers who relied on poppy exports for their livelihood, as the value of poppy exports had at times outstripped the value of all formal exported goods.

The sharp decline in opium production could have major consequences for the economy in Afghanistan, where around two-thirds of the population are already in need of humanitarian aid. Ghada Waly, the executive director of UNODC, said that“over the coming months Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods to provide Afghan farmers with opportunities away from opium.”

The UNODC also warned that the contraction in supply from Afghanistan, which is estimated to supply around 80% of the world's illegal opium, could eventually lead to a drop in opium use internationally. However, it also risks escalating the global use of alternatives such as fentanyl or synthetic opioids.

Many of the provinces where the Taliban has historically had high levels of support, such as southern Helmand, have a large concentration of opium poppy cultivation. The UNODC said many farmers had switched to growing wheat but that this earned significantly less than poppy.