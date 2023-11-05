Afghanistan Opium Poppy Supply Plummets 95% After Taliban Ban

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to a United Nations (UN) report, opium poppy
production in Afghanistan has dropped significantly since the
Taliban administration banned the cultivation of narcotics in April
2022. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said opium
cultivation fell from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to just 10,800
hectares in 2023, a decrease of 95%, Azernews reports.
This has put pressure on Afghan farmers who relied on poppy
exports for their livelihood, as the value of poppy exports had at
times outstripped the value of all formal exported goods.
The sharp decline in opium production could have major
consequences for the economy in Afghanistan, where around
two-thirds of the population are already in need of humanitarian
aid. Ghada Waly, the executive director of UNODC, said that“over
the coming months Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment
in sustainable livelihoods to provide Afghan farmers with
opportunities away from opium.”
The UNODC also warned that the contraction in supply from
Afghanistan, which is estimated to supply around 80% of the world's
illegal opium, could eventually lead to a drop in opium use
internationally. However, it also risks escalating the global use
of alternatives such as fentanyl or synthetic opioids.
Many of the provinces where the Taliban has historically had
high levels of support, such as southern Helmand, have a large
concentration of opium poppy cultivation. The UNODC said many
farmers had switched to growing wheat but that this earned
significantly less than poppy.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.