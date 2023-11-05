Azerbaijani FM Leaves On Official Visit To Romania

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold high-level meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania and other officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.