Azerbaijani FM Leaves On Official Visit To Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 5, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left
on an official visit to Romania, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will
hold high-level meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Romania and other officials.
MENAFN05112023000195011045ID1107375633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.