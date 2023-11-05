               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani FM Leaves On Official Visit To Romania


11/5/2023 3:10:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 5, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on an official visit to Romania, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold high-level meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania and other officials.

